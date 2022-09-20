Stephen Graham to star in The Walk-In

Stephen Graham stars in this true story for ITV.

The ITV five-part drama, The Walk-In, is the true story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was foiled by an inside man.

Written by screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism. Stephen Graham takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions – What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed? – ITV

Forced to flee the UK and go into hiding in the 1990’s when he became a mole from within the BNP, Collins returned to Britain to make a new life for himself. The drama focuses upon Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

We’ll see him identify a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image, hell bent on creating race war. His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them. In spite of repeated attempts he wasn’t able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first Far Right organisation to be banned by the government since the Second World War.

Although the marches and the social media posts stopped Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within. Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP.

Filming for The Walk-In has taken place in London and surrounding areas. The drama will air on ITV on Monday 3rd October for five consecutive weeks and will be available as a boxset drop on the ITV Hub following transmission of the first episode.