Nordic Fit Mama launches in the UK

Nordic Fit Mama launches its fitness programme for UK mothers.

Becoming a mum can be very overwhelming. All the new routines, learning on the job and making sure your baby is doing well means that you can often neglect yourself. Nordic Fit Mama is bringing some of Finland’s revolutionary thinking around motherhood to support UK mothers in their post-partum journey, with the programme focused on health and wellbeing.

Gynaecologist Teija Lehmonen:

“Exercising and relaxing your pelvic floor should be part of every woman’s routines throughout their life – it should be taught in schools! This programme from Nordic Fit Mama is simple to follow and takes only a few minutes a day so is the perfect fitness programme for new mothers.”

Nordic Fit Mama launched its online fitness and wellbeing Post-Natal Programme in the UK on 12th September. The six-week exercise programme has been approved by physiotherapists and gynaecologists and consists of a research-backed series of exercises for new mums and takes just 10 minutes a day with a mantra ‘do what you can and have the energy for’.

The Post Natal Programme covers all areas of holistic wellbeing to help build a solid foundation so that new mothers can get back to more challenging exercise in a safe way. The programme focuses on pelvic floor and core exercises, adding energy and well-being to daily life whilst addressing issues such as diastasis recti and back pain.

The programme was created by Riina Laaksonen. A mother of three boys, Riina is a personal trainer and it was her own experiences of post-natal recovery which inspired her to start Nordic Fit Mama in 2017. Since then she has brought together experts in maternal wellbeing, to create a holistic post-natal health programme.

Creator Riina Laaksonen:

“There are around 700,000 new babies being born in the UK annually. This is not about ‘bouncing back’ instead we believe our simple to follow online fitness and wellbeing programme is well placed to help British mums get back to feeling strong and capable after giving birth. We have had over 20,000 mothers with children of varying ages taking part on our courses and whether you’ve got a six-week-old or a 16 year old child, you can find success in regaining strength and confidence.”

The programme has been validated by the University of Jyväskylä in Finland and in the UK Nordic Fit Mama has also been accepted onto Sheffield Hallam University’s Wellbeing accelerator programme, which offers academic expertise from across the university to provide research and development (R&D) support to businesses.

The Post Natal Programme will cost £99 for the first six weeks, until the end of October, (thereafter £149) and will be available at https://www.nordicfitmama.com/