Rob Beckett named as host of Unbreakable

The show, to air on BBC One, is described as a ‘romantic competition format’.

Comedian Rob will, the Beeb note, combine his sharp observations with humour as he puts six celebrity couples through a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges designed to reveal whose relationship is the strongest.

Mr and Mrs meets the Krypton Factor no less…

Ready to rise to the challenge, Loose Women star Denise Welch (64) hopes to paint a picture of perfect love with her acclaimed artist husband Lincoln Townley (49), whose sought-after contemporary works are the subject of sell-out exhibitions around the world.

After a chance meeting on a beach in Marbella 18 months ago, Pimlico Plumber Charlie Mullins OBE (69) is set to compete alongside his partner, singer-songwriter RaRa (32). Preparing to prove their relationship is water-tight, this couple isn’t afraid to show their competitive side.

Falklands veteran and author Simon Weston CBE (61) hopes to secure a triumphant win for Wales, with his beloved wife Lucy Weston (54) by his side. After 35 years together, this couple believes they’ve cracked the secret to long-lasting success.

World record-breaking BMX racer and track cyclist, Olympian Shanaze Reade (33), will compete alongside event organiser and TV personality, Teddy Edwardes (32). Will ‘speedy Readey’ and ‘steady Teddy’ cross the finish line in first place?

Comedian and Presenter Stephen Bailey (35) will share the stage with his employment lawyer boyfriend, Rich Taylor (37). In a tale of true modern romance and dating app success, will Rich be there to defend Stephen when he’s under the spotlight, ready to bring down the book on the opposition?

And, in a surprise late addition, champion ballroom dancer and Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Shirley Ballas (61) will temporarily put her dancing shoes to one side, while she and award-winning star of the West End stage Danny Taylor (48) prove it takes two to tango. But will the all-singing, all-dancing duo score a perfect 10?

The couples will compete under the watchful eyes of two experts, who will encourage them to open up about life, love and relationships. Anjula Mutanda, Relationship Psychotherapist, popular TV commentator and president of Relate, believes that “maintaining connection, having mutual respect, and having fun together can really strengthen a couple’s relationship”. Britain’s favourite Agony Aunt Maria McErlane believes that “most problems can be solved with kindness and communication”.