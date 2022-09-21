Adjoa Andoh to narrate Chasing the Rains

Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels available in over 130 countries, and Sky Nature, announced today that Adjoa Andoh is lending her voice to narrate Chasing The Rains.

This epic four-part series takes audiences on a journey into one of the most majestic, unspoiled and rarely filmed areas in Africa. It features an in-depth look at the wildlife that struggle to survive through cycles of drought and dramatic rainfall. Chasing the Rains is created by Maramedia, the Scotland-based production company behind the award-winning, three-part documentary Stormborn. The series is produced in association with ARTE France.

Chasing the Rains will launch on Love Nature’s linear and streaming platforms internationally in December. The series will also premiere in March 2023 on Sky Nature in the UK and Italy as part of Love Nature and Sky’s expanded content partnership. In France and Germany, the series will premiere on ARTE. Blue Ant International will oversee licensing and pre-sale opportunities in other available territories.

Carlyn Staudt, Global General Manager, Love Nature:

“Adjoa’s captivating narration elevates the storytelling in Chasing the Rains and infuses episodes with drama, bringing audiences even closer to the lives of the wild animals who inhabit one of the most mysterious areas of East Africa. It’s exciting to be working with the team at Maramedia once again to give our global Love Nature audiences another world-class wildlife series with stunning, never-before-seen footage of our natural world.”

Filmed beyond the jagged peaks of Mount Kenya, in the great rangelands of the north, the series begins at the end of the long rains, when river valleys, plains and mountains are flushed with new growth. Water is the life-blood of this sprawling landscape and all life here dances to the tune of the rains. Many months or sometimes years pass before a drop of rain falls so all species must learn to survive these droughts which are increasing in intensity due to alleged climate change.

Episodes feature heroic cheetah mother Kuleta defending her precious cubs against attacks from rival predators; a rare wild dog pack battling a vicious hyena clan in a quest for food and water; and Samburu elephant herds using intelligence and resilience to locate water for their families. The series will also feature the stories of the nomadic people who live on these lands and share resources with wildlife.

Poppy Dixon, Sky’s Director of Documentaries and Factual:

“We are delighted to have Adjoa Andoh narrate this stunning nature documentary which will bring our audiences even closer to the natural world. Filmed in the gorgeous expanses of Kenya, viewers can’t fail to empathise deeply with the families of elephants, cheetahs and wild dogs featured, experiencing their everyday struggles to survive in the ever-changing climate.”

Chasing the Rains is produced by Maramedia for Love Nature and Sky Nature in association with ARTE France.