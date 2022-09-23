The Production Guild of Great Britain confirm North West Committee

Producer Paul Munn (A Kind of Spark) chairs the third of PGGB’s National & Regional Committees.

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) has announced the members of its North West England Committee, the third of six National and Regional Committees being established by the leading UK membership body for production professionals, in response to the continuing boom in film and High-end TV production across the UK.

The PGGB North West England Committee is sponsored by Space Studios Manchester, Panavision and Netflix. It will be chaired by Cheshire-based producer Paul Munn, who is currently producing children’s drama A Kind of Spark for BBC Children’s, 9 Story Media Group and LS Productions, based on the award-winning book by neurodivergent children’s author Elle McNicoll.

Paul’s other credits include the upcoming ITV/Masterpiece adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel Tom Jones, which he recently line produced. Vice Chairs are Lynn Saunders, Director of Liverpool Film Office and Mark Hackett, Commercial Director of Space Studios Manchester. Committee members are: Dean Oram, Panavision UK’s Regional Manager and Head of TV Drama; and Crispin Hardy, Managing Director, Location One.

Producer Paul Munn:

“I’m very pleased to be chairing the Production Guild’s new North West England Committee. With its lively production hubs and expanding studio infrastructure, we continue to see high volumes of domestic and international production coming through the region, and I intend to work with my colleagues from the Guild to make sure we keep on encouraging that growth in High End television drama and feature films.”

PGGB’s North West England Committee is the third PGGB National and Regional Committee to be established, following the Bristol and South West England Committee which launched in September 2021 and the Northern Ireland Committee which launched in May 2022. Locations have been chosen in line with the British Film Commission’s Stage Space Support Development hub centers. Three further Committees are set to launch in Scotland, Wales and Yorkshire in the coming months.

Each committee will meet a minimum of four times per year and deliver a variety of activities within their area including forums, masterclasses and networking events. PGGB’s Chair and CEO will meet with the six National and Regional Committee Chairs annually as a steering group.

For more information about the PGGB’s North West England Committee, click here.

Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB CEO: