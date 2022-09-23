Sky announce new syndication partnership

MultiChoice Group (MCG), South Africa’s leading entertainment and services platform, will become Sky’s second global syndication partner for its Glass offering.

Andrea Zappia, EVP & CEO New Markets and Businesses, Sky:

“Following a very successful launch in the UK, Ireland and Italy, we are thrilled that Glass will be coming to South Africa via Sky’s partnership with MultiChoice. This is the second international syndication agreement following Foxtel, and Sky’s strategy to grow our international footprint will continue to expand. “Glass is a world-class content and app aggregation platform that makes finding content easy, with voice search and intelligent recommendations.”

The agreement with MCG follows the launch of Sky Glass in UK in 2021, then Ireland and Italy in 2022. MCG will be Sky’s second Glass syndication partner, following the partnership with Australian pay television company, Foxtel, announced last year.

Sky Glass is powered by Comcast’s global technology platform that also serves its North America partners Rogers, Cox, Shaw and Videotron.

Calvo Mawela, CEO Multichoice Group:

“We are truly excited about the syndication partnership with Sky and Comcast, and what it means for our customers. We understand that providing world-leading content must come through an exceptional customer experience. This syndication partnership highlights our drive to put the needs of customers at the core of what we do, through both the bolstering of the customers viewing experience as well as demand for streaming aggregation.”

The streaming TV from Sky is built on technology developed through collaboration as part of the Comcast Corporation, using the same operating system and a result of shared knowledge and expertise across the company.