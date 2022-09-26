Ten tips to save on energy this winter

With winter almost upon us, millions of households across the UK are looking for ways to cut down on costs.

Jonathan Merry, CEO of MoneyTransfers.com, has put together this list for ATV Today Lifestyle of ten tips to save on your energy bills during the winter months.

1. Know how to layer up correctly

Heat the human, not your whole home. Wearing extra layers is one of the most effective ways to keep warm without turning to your central heating. Although there will be times where, of course, you want to heat your home, knowing how to layer effectively can help you keep the heating on for less time and thus save more money.

The most effective layering system has three components:

Base layer: This is the layer closest to your skin, and should be able to trap your body heat while wicking away sweat. A good set of thermals is a solid investment that can keep you so much warmer in the colder months.

Mid-layer: Your mid-layer might consist of a fleece or jumper. It should be a breathable fabric that allows excess heat and moisture to escape, keeping you both warm and dry throughout the day.

Outer layer: If you’re outside, this would be a waterproof layer that keeps the wet and cold out, such as a waterproof jacket or perhaps just a windbreaker depending on the weather. If you’re indoors, this might just be an insulated jacket, or your first two layers may be enough as it is.

2. Keep your feet warm

The floors on the first story of a house tend to be the coldest part of your home, so if you haven’t wrapped your feet up, you’ll feel the colder much quicker.

Wearing thermal socks and a good quality pair of slippers can ensure you don’t feel the cold as quickly. You might also think about using a footstool to keep your feet off the floor altogether when working from home or relaxing in the evening.

3. Find out what help is available to you

Currently, the government has announced an energy bill support package of £400 per household over a 6 month period to all UK households. There is additional financial support available to the most vulnerable households, with varying amounts available depending on your household’s situation.

4. Turn your thermostat down

Of course, one of the best ways to save money on energy is to turn your thermostat down. It is generally advised that you avoid turning off your heating altogether as this can lead to issues such as damp and frozen pipes. However, you can still turn the thermostat down and set your heating on a timer so that you use a minimal amount each day to keep your home warm.

By turning your thermostat back 7 – 10℉ for 8 hours a day, Energy.gov estimates that you could save as much as 10% a year on heating.

5. Use low-fee money transfers

The total landlord population in the UK is over 2.65 million people, with many choosing to live abroad and escape the higher cost of living. If you are a part of this group, then be aware that if you cover the energy bills for your rental property back in the UK, the method in which you send money to your energy supplier can hugely affect how much you pay.

If you send your money back to the UK each month for your property (or properties) energy bills, you could be shelling out far more than necessary on transfer fees and exchange rates, which can make a huge difference to the total amount you pay.

6. Shut out draughts

Invest in some draught excluders to keep the heat in your home for longer. Pay special attention to exterior doors and large windows. Another similar tip is to shut the doors to rooms you are not using to keep the heat in rooms that are occupied.

7. Cut down on shower time

Cutting down on your shower time is a small but effective way to cut down on your energy bills. According to We Are Donation, cutting down our showers by just one minute could save British households up to £215 million on energy bills a year.

8. Fill up your washing machine

It may be more convenient to do small loads of laundry as and when you need to, but it’s far more energy efficient to wait until you have enough clothes to fill your washing machine – at least three-quarters full.

9. Avoid the tumble dryer

A tumble dryer will add an average of £161.28 to your energy bill every single year – a figure that is likely to go up when the October price cap increase comes around. Instead, it may be more cost-effective to hang your clothes on the line outside on sunny days, or use an airer to dry your clothes instead.

You could reserve your tumble dryer for sheets and towels and cut down your usage to just once a week.

10. Know how much energy your appliances use

If you don’t know what appliances are using the most energy in your home, then it’s going to be difficult to know what habits to address to save the most money. MoneyTransfers.com has created some useful guides on the most expensive appliances to run, and the cheapest appliances to run which give a good breakdown into your average monthly costs depending on which gadgets you rely on most.