Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 27th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, September 27.

Suki cautiously opens up to Eve and reveals that Ranveer attempted to sexually assault her – but will she tell her the whole truth?

Jack, Howie and Ravi arrive at the school to deal with the incident between Amy, Denzel and Nugget. They bicker as they defend their children. Ravi learns that Nugget was also in trouble last week so he tries to talk to his son.

Ravi’s attention is soon drawn elsewhere as he worries about Suki’s whereabouts and is alarmed when Eve brings her home. Alone, Ravi makes an urgent call to someone telling them they have a problem.

Meanwhile, Scarlett opens up to Linda about her fears that Janine will forget about her but Linda assures her Mick won’t let that happen. As Scarlett contemplates telling Linda the truth about what Janine did, Linda realises there is something she’s not telling her but Scarlett rushes off. Later, Scarlett returns to Linda and Janine panics to learn that they are together. Will Scarlett come clean to Linda?

Elsewhere, Freddie impresses Bobby at the chippy and is offered a permanent position. Honey reminds Billy he needs to tell him the truth.

Also, Jean scolds Stacey for meddling with her and Harvey.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Kim bites her lip and goes to apologise to Dawn, but will it work?

Meanwhile, during a clandestine meeting outside the village, Terry and Sandra’s scheme picks up momentum.

Mandy has a plan for revenge.

Elsewhere, Moira feels uneasy as Cain plans Faith’s hospice care, knowing she won’t need it.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8.05pm

The McQueens’ plan of getting Bobby to safety goes awry when Mercedes goes missing. To make matters worse, Yazz reveals to the family that she has spoken to Silas. The family meet with Lexi in the hopes that the police can find Mercedes, but when Bobby overhears the news that his mum is missing, he demands answers.

Silas finds Olivia at the school and tries to get her on his side. She sticks by the McQueens and refuses to help him, but he won’t let her off that easily.

Later, Silas has set Olivia with a deadly task – she must bring him Bobby, or he will kill Mercedes. Olivia desperately tries to get Bobby alone, but when the mounting pressure of Silas’s voice in her head proves too much for her, she tells her fiancé everything.

Meanwhile, Leela and Ste are shocked to see James turn up for a shift at the gym. James lets Ste in on his plan to tell the police all he knows about Norma, but Ste doubts his motivations.

Elsewhere, Nadira is at odds with Juliet due to her struggles with showing her public affection. After some words of encouragement from unlikely friend Peri, Nadira makes up with Juliet, but has some heart-breaking news for her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm