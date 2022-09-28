October highlights from Rakuten TV 

In Rakuten TV’s “STORE” selection, stand-outs from this month’s slate include the multi-million-pound blockbuster Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt. The action comedy also stars Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King.

Additional titles on offer include Where The Crawdads Sing, based on the global best-selling phenomenon, produced by Reese Witherspoon and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

To mark the start of spooky season, Rakuten TV have some perfect Halloween offerings including: The Black Phone, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, House of Darkness, The Feast, He’s Watching, Baby Assassins, They Crawl Beneath, The Invitation, Fall, Piggy and The Devil’s Workshop. Jordan Peele’s horror Sci-Fi Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea is also amongst the offerings. Signature’s horror-drama Orphan: First Kill is also available, as well as Sci-Fi action starring Mark Wahlberg Infinite.

There’s plenty to keep the kids entertained with the new Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Half-Term is covered with Minions:The Rise of Gru, which is available to buy from 3rd October and to rent from the 17th October. DC League of Super Pets will be available to buy from 10th October and to rent from the 24th of October – a treat for everyone.

Rakuten TV will also release, free of charge, a plethora of content on their AVOD section, including; Oscar-winning The Big Short (featuring an all-star cast of Brad Pitt, Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling and Christian Bale), rom-com Love and Other Drugs (featuring Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal), 16 Blocks (Drama starring Bruce Willis) and Eye for an Eye (Thriller starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman) and What Happens in Vegas (Rom-com starring Cameron Diaz). A number of horrors will also be available on Rakuten TV’s AVOD section, including Dashcam, Paranoia, Enclosure and Stephen King’s A Good Marriage.

As for TV shows, Discovering Canary Islands (A new reality TV show, hosted by Pilar Rubio, a renowned presenter who is also married to international footballer Sergio Ramos) will be available from 13th October.