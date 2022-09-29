Great Sundays for October on GREAT! Movies

There really is no better way to spend your Sunday than watching a timeless movie on TV.

Throughout October, GREAT! movies will be showing some of their favourite films, back-to-back, every Sunday afternoon and evening from Sunday 2nd October to Sunday 30th October 2022.

The free-to-air TV channel will have something for everyone – from romance and drama with Eat, Pray, Love and Walk The Line, to iconic classics such as Brewster’s Millions. There’s also monster action in King Kong and Godzilla, swashbuckling escapades in The Legend of Zorro and The Three Musketeers, and family fun with Daddy Day Camp and Big Daddy.

So grab yourself a cuppa, get cosy, and settle in for a selection of easy-watching films that have stood the test of time with a GREAT! Sundays movie marathon on GREAT! movies throughout October.

Sunday 2nd October

There’s some heart-warming romance and award-winning drama to enjoy on this lazy Sunday. Start with the Will Smith comedy Hitch (1.15pm) about a successful matchmaker who hits some hitches looking for true love. Join Julia Roberts in Eat, Pray, Love (3.35pm) who stars as a young woman on a quest to marvel at and travel the world while rediscovering and reconnecting with her true inner self.

End the evening with Walk The Line (6.15pm) in which Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon star (and sing) as Johnny Cash and June Carter in this inspiring true story of one man’s unwavering devotion to his sound, his message and the greatest love of his life.

Sunday 9th October

Directed by legendary film-maker Walter Hill, Brewster’s Millions (2.10pm) stars Richard Pryor and John Candy in the outrageous classic comedy about a baseball pitcher who discovers he must blow $30 million in 30 days as a condition to inherit a much bigger fortune.

Follow this iconic film with the epic adventure, Far and Away (4.15pm), starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Ron Howard’s breath-taking story set to music from Enya and John Williams. Have an explosive evening with the blockbuster special-effects-laden disaster movie Volcano (6.55pm) starring Tommy Lee Jones.

Sunday 16th October

Have a monster Sunday with these three terrific creature features. During a nuclear test, the French government inadvertently mutates a lizard nest. Years later, a giant lizard makes its way to Manhattan in the enormous hit, Godzilla (12.15pm), with Matthew Broderick. Directed by Peter Jackson and starring Naomi Watts, Jack Black and Adrien Brody, King Kong (2.50pm), is a massive remake of the 1933 classic and follows director Carl Denham and his crew on a journey from New York City to the ominous Skull Island to film a new movie. Accompanying him are playwright Jack Driscoll and actress Ann Darrow who is whisked away by the monstrous ape, Kong.

It’s classic popcorn entertainment for all the family. The evening finishes with a blast in Battle: Los Angeles (6.50pm) in which an army sergeant, played by Aaron Eckhart, and his platoon take on an enemy unlike they’ve ever encountered when hostile alien invaders attack the Earth in this epic sci-fi action film.

Sunday 23rd October

Have an adventurous Sunday with these classic swashbuckling and heroic stories. In The Legend of Zorro (1.20pm) the original caped crusader is back! Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones return for more swashbuckling action, adventure and excitement in the explosive thrill-ride.

Saddle up for fun with The Three Musketeers (3.55pm), a new big screen action adventure starring Logan Lerman, Milla Jovovich, Matthew MacFayden, Luke Evans, Mads Mikkelson, Orlando Bloom and Christoph Waltz. In this exciting outing a hot-headed young D’Artagnan, along with three former legendary but now down-on-their luck Musketeers, must unite and defeat a beautiful double agent and her villainous employer from seizing the French throne and engulfing Europe in war.

In Ridley Scott’s amazing action film, Exodus: Gods and Kings (6.05pm), Christian Bale and Sigourney Weaver star in the story of one man’s daring courage to take on the might of an empire. Using stunning special effects, Scott brings new life to the story of the defiant leader Moses as he revolts against the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses.

Sunday 30th October

There’s fun for all the family this Sunday with the screening of three hilarious comedies. In Daddy Day Camp (3pm) pals Charlie and Phil are back in an all-new adventure. When the dads expand their childcare skills to underdog Camp Driftwood, they discover that teamwork combined with some crazy antics give the kids an unforgettable time at camp!

Adam Sandler is a lazy law school grad that adopts a kid to impress his girlfriend, but nothing goes as planned and he becomes the unlikely foster father in Big Daddy (4.45pm). Nicole Kidman and wickedly funny Will Ferrell star in Bewitched (6.50pm) as actors playing Darrin and Samantha on a remake of the TV show “Bewitched” in this cleverly crafted comedy from director Nora Ephron.

