Sky preview Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles

Sky has released a new image from I Hate Suzie Too.

The series sees the return of child star turned actress Suzie Pickles, (Billie Piper). Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on ‘Dance Crazee’, a reality TV competition that has the audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public. In this three-part anti-Christmas, Christmas special, Suzie fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Will she win their hearts/votes? And restore her reputation? And at what cost?

Written by Lucy Prebble and co-created with Billie Piper, who also stars, the new series sees a starry new cast lined up, including Douglas Hodge (Joker, The Great), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, The Great), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Bad Education), Omari Douglas (It’s a Sin), Anastasia Hille (Snow White and the Huntsman), Angela Sant’Albano (The Nevers), Reza Diako (Tehran) and Yaz Zadeh (I May Destroy You).

Leila Farzad (Avenue 5), Daniel Ings (Sex Education), Phil Daniels (Eastenders), Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), and Elle Piper reprise their roles. I Hate Suzie Too will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW this December in the UK, Ireland and Italy. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will be handling international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.