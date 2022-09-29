Pick of the Plots: Thursday 29th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 29.

Ravi suggests the Panesars celebrate Nugget’s birthday and manipulates Vinny and Ash into coming along.

With things still tense, Kheerat declines the offer but after some words of wisdom from Stacey he decides to attend. At the meal, Kheerat grows more suspicious of Ranveer’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Jack is upset to discover Denzel and Amy have been alone together but they assure him they were just getting ready for Nugget’s birthday. Denise, Kim and Howie are taken aback at how overprotective Jack is being.

Elsewhere, as Lexi interviews Callum for a school project, Lola can sense him and Ben still have feelings for each other.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Vinny rules out fighting for his marriage. Sandra feigns upset but is secretly thrilled to see Liv has fallen off the wagon.

Later, drunk Liv lets slip about her ever-growing savings account, so Sandra plies her daughter with more alcohol with her eye on robbing her account. As Liv falls asleep whilst Sandra sets about accessing Liv’s online bank account, ready to clear it.

Meanwhile, Kerry convinces Dan to help her break up Noah and Amelia. But could Kerry’s plan backfire?

Elsewhere, when Suzy turns up at Holly’s remembrance do, Matty is forced to hide his resentment.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Theresa and Goldie find themselves trapped in an escape room, and the rules are clear – only one of them can get out of there alive. Will they agree on who should live?

Lexi offers to get Bobby to safety when she finds out he has been left unattended, but she unknowingly walks into a trap.

Mercedes is running for her life trying to find a way out of Silas’s lair. Later, Silas challenges the McQueens to a game of chess, and the electrified board proves to be fatal.

In the midst of the chaos, unsuspecting Shaq and Verity – who were racing each other on the climbing wall – find themselves stuck up there when a bomb goes off, with no option but to keep climbing. However, one of them is in serious danger of falling when another unexpected explosion goes off.

Meanwhile, Warren sets out to kill Norma after realising that she set him up to kill his own son. However, a huge revelation from Norma changes everything for Warren.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm