Celebrities who are making a fortune on OnlyFans

OnlyFans is reportedly bringing in extra millions to celebrities and influencers who are willing to share some spicy content with their followers…

An increasing number of actors, singers, and professional athletes are turning to OnlyFans where even more controversial posts wouldn’t get their accounts suspended. Recently, a research publisher Statista reported that U.S. model and TV personality Blac Chyna was OnlyFans’ top earner in 2021, making $20 million a month. While this is probably just a rough estimate, social media exploded with reactions to this shocking number and inspired the team at BonusInsider to analyze the monthly earnings of the top celebrities who joined the platform.

So far in 2022, former Baywatch stars Carmen Electra and Donna D’Errico, as well as Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, have joined the website. Other celebrities who recently created OnlyFans accounts are Mötley Crüe’s drummer and Pamela Anderson’s ex, Tommy Lee, English TV personality Katie Price, Brazilian model and professional volleyball player Key Alves, and former UFC fighter, wrestler and model Paige VanZant.

The list continues on and on, and while some celebs are joining the platform in a bid to restore their former glory, others are monetizing their current fame and fandom. According to BonusInsider’s estimations, the potential profits of Denise Richards, Paige VanZant, Tommy Lee, Key Alves, and Katie Price are more than $2 million per month. Below are the most popular celebrities who joined OnlyFans in 2022 with an estimation of their monthly revenue.