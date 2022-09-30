Broadcasting UKTV

Gold celebrates the work of Tony Hancock

September 30, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
The UKTV channel will air a host of programming on the late comedian.

Jack Dee will front brand-new retrospective documentary Tony Hancock: Very Nearly an Armful, which looks at the life and career of comedy legend Tony Hancock for Gold. Additionally, Gold has commissioned episodes two episodes from Hancock’s BBC series’ to be exclusively colourised and available to view once more.

Jack Dee:

“The life and career of Tony Hancock is truly fascinating. As a fan myself, to view items so personal to him was such an experience. I hope Gold viewers get as much out of this as I did.”

With exclusive access to the archives of one of Britain’s greatest and most influential comedians, comedy actor and Tony Hancock fan Jack Dee opens up the archive for the first time to discover its priceless, unique contents. A treasure trove of never-before-seen personal items such as photos, ideas, scripts, scrapbooks, production files and extraordinary letters that illustrate his life in vivid detail.

This documentary also has exclusive TV access to clips from Hancock’s 1963 ATV series, unbroadcast for over 50 years.

Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment, UKTV:

“Two comedy icons in one show. I’m so delighted to be working with Jack. The legend of Hancock still has a huge influence on comedy and sitcom today and the team at Crook have done a fantastic job and unearthed some incredible artifacts. I can’t wait to see these two classic episodes in full glorious colour.”

Tony Hancock: Very Nearly an Armful and the newly colourised episodes of Hancock will air on Gold next year.

