Spooky events at Fonmon Castle for Halloween

The spooks are out in force at Fonmon Castle in October and November, offering plenty of frights and fun for people of all ages.

Fonmon’s Halloween Scare Trail will be running from October 19-31. Back by popular demand, this year’s event is bigger than ever. “The Ghostbusters” and their car Ecto 1will be outside the main entrance to the castle and local snake expert Geraint the Snakeman will be showing off his slithery friends, plus some gargantuan spiders, in the main hall.

Local magician Patrick King will be entertaining visitors to the Medieval Farm, which will be transformed to a Horror Farm for the duration of the Scare Trail events, offering horror-themed frights and the opportunity to meet local owl handlers and their owls.

For the adventurous, the much-loved Scare Run will offer mazes with plenty of things that jump out at you – and the frights will get bigger as it gets darker.

The Scare Trail will also feature a Halloween menu in the Dino Dome Scare Café, spooky walks in the Dino Haunted Woods, animatronic raptors in the raptor pit, and chances to meet other scary characters as you explore the grounds.

Halloween daytime events, running from October 29 until November 6, include toddler-friendly play with costumed staff, the opportunity to take photos with the Ghostbusters and their car Ecto-1, a Halloween Adventure story trail, and a safe version of the Halloween Run that’s suitable for young adventurers.

Other events include the chance to dress up for the costume parade and listen to spooky tales from the castle, and Halloween-inspired food for all ages.

For anyone who wants a chance to look for real ghosts, book the Paranormal Investigations experience which runs until October 31, and join an experienced team of paranormal investigators on a ghost hunt.

Ross O’Hennessey, who runs the events at Fonmon Castle:

“Our Halloween events are always a big hit and we’ve really pushed the boat out this year, cramming in more fun frights than ever before. The daytime events are best for younger children, but if you want more of a scare, be sure to join our evening events – you won’t be disappointed!”

Halloween Daytime 2022: 29 October – 06 November, 10:00 – 15:00

Halloween Night-time Scare trail: 19 – 31 October, 17:00 – 21:30

Paranormal Investigations: now until 31 October, 18:00 – 00:00

More Information: https://fonmoncastle.com/whats-on