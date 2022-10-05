Channel 5 get into the gadgets

Best on the Box choice for October 5th.

It’s the second episode (of twelve) in the thirty-sixth series of The Gadget Show on Channel 5 tonight. However, the programme isn’t quite how you may remember it as the production has had a make-over with a brand new format. This series is all about real tech for real people.

A host of households across the nation have asked us to improve their lives with a bit of tech injection. Step up Ortis Deley and Georgie Barrat, who will show them the latest gadgets that could help people save time, energy and money. The show will be inviting these families with tech dilemmas to Gadget HQ, Channel 5’s hi-tech hub with all the spaces to put tech through its paces.

Each week, the families will be shown a range of gadget solutions that can hopefully improve their lives — from perfecting their working from home setup, to using tech to speed up that dreaded school run. The Gadget Show aims to also show them how you might not need to spend big to get the best value tech in our ‘battle of the brands’ feature.

The families will also become gadget testers on behalf of the nation, as the programme drops off some tech surprises on their doorstep to try out at home in the real world. Jon Bentley will be out and about with a variety of experts, pitting cheaper tech against more expensive opposition in his weekly ‘premium vs budget’ strand, and Harry Wallop returns to give us tips on how we can all save money during the current cost of living crisis.

On top of all of that, each week, the resident sustainability experts Charlotte Williams and Bianca Foley will be testing out the latest tech that claims to have green credentials.

On The Gadget Show this week, Ortis and Georgie help a party-loving couple upgrade their speaker set-up, ask whether you need to spend big on a smoothie maker to get top-tasting results and look at gadgets to keep pets happy when they’re home alone.

Elsewhere, Jon tests dumbphones — an increasingly popular option for people wanting to step away from smartphones. And resident money-saving guru Harry Wallop looks at an app that could save you money when buying petrol.

The Gadget Show, Channel 5, 7 pm