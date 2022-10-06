Further releases of Lucy Lawless’ My Life is Murder for DVD and download

Lucy Lawless returns for the second series one of Australia’s most popular crime dramas My Life is Murder.

This entertaining crime drama premiered exclusively on Acorn TV, and following its transmission on Alibi this August, My Life is Murder (series two) is set to arrive on DVD, and digital, alongside My Life is Murder Complete Series One and Two 2 box set on 10 October 2022, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

Renewed for a third season, it’s the perfect time to catch up with ex-cop turned detective Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless ). This series sees her return to her New

Zealand hometown after years living in Australia where she’s called upon to investigate puzzling murders by series newcomer – charismatic DI Harry Henare (Rawiri Jobe).

Alexa is once again joined in Auckland her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) who’s closer than ever to her mentor – quite literally, as she winds up living in Alexa’s apartment. But to truly make a fresh start, Alexa must deal with the family troubles she’s avoided for decades, starting with her wayward brother…

This series finds Lucy investigating the death of a drag queen, a museum curator’s murder, the mysterious demise of an ambitious young winemaker and a very cold case of a chef found dead in his walk-in freezer. Can she endure a survival expert murder case and help in the death of a self-help guru?

This second series welcomes new faces, including cafe owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu), and sees Lucy Lawless reunite with Xena: Warrior Princess co-star Renée O’Connor along with other fabulous guest stars, including: William Shatner (Star Trek), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home), Jay Ryan (It: Chapter Two), Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead) and Bill Bailey (Black Books).

In the first run of episodes we say hello to Alexa, who is tenacious and unapologetic and brings her dry wit and brash style as she contends with a suspicious death at a competitive culinary school, a murder in an exclusive cycling club, a locked-room mystery, and more.

Title: My Life Is Murder Series 2 DVD Release Date: 10 October 2022

Cat.No: AV3698 RRP: £24.99

Cert: TBA Running Time: 450 minutes

Also available to download and keep from 10 October 2022

Title: My Life Is Murder Series 1& 2 Box set Release Date: 10 October 2022

Cat.No: AV3699 RRP: £39.99

Cert: TBA Running Time: 900 minutes.