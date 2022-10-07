Celebrities kick off festive season with Christmas LIVE

This year’s festive season will kick off with a great line-up of celebrities at a new Christmas boutique event woman&home Christmas LIVE. Names including Welsh actress, comedian, writer and producer Ruth Jones; TV fashion presenter, author and style advisor Susannah Constantine, and stylist and fashion presenter Mark Heyes will delight visitors with appearances, demonstrations and presentations on 19 November 2022 at etc. Venues County Hall, London.

In partnership with No7, woman&home Christmas LIVE will be bursting with inspiration, ideas and seasonal creative demonstrations alongside festive food and drink tastings, complimentary beauty treatments, and festive fashion looks and crafts.

The Main Stage will overflow with the renowned line-up of guests bringing their own dose of Christmas fashion, beauty and celebrity. The Beauty Lounge will be open to all visitors for beauty treatments and a range of treats throughout the day, including a Pro Derm Scan from No7, Soap & glory Christmas gifting kit, and facial yoga from Sarah Carr, courtesy of Liz Earle.

Christmas Studio Live will present beauty tips and tricks from experts, from skin preparation to the perfect party lip. Mouth-watering festive showstoppers created by the event’s food and drink specialists will include sumptuous festive platters delivered by grazing table expert Grape & Fig, which will showcase the specially created woman&home festive cheese board.

The Demonstration Lounge will inspire visitors with bountiful ‘tablescapes’ and decadent Christmas trees created by The White Company, which will demonstrate how to set the perfect festive table with crisp linen and decorate this season’s trees with sparkling baubles.

In addition, Lockdown Liquor & Co will help take the stress out of Christmas entertaining with demonstrations, tricks of the trade and delicious tastings of this season’s cocktails made from the best quality ingredients, from espresso martinis to Cuban toddies.

The woman&home Christmas market will provide an opportunity to buy beautiful and indulgent gifts for friends, family and personally, with carefully curated brands and products on show.

A high-value goodie bag containing a range of beauty products, including full-size Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm and Molton Brown liquid hand wash, will be presented to visitors on arrival. Standard tickets cost £99.00 (goodie bag worth £120.00) and Deluxe tickets cost £185.00 (goodie bag worth £275.00)