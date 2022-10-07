I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 first promo released

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns soon which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Whoever does end up in the legendary jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and their fate will be in the hands of viewers who could decide to send them into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.

Our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night.

Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle?