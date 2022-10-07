“The Power of Sophia Thakur’s poems will affect generations”

A powerful new collection of poems about what it means to be a woman, intergenerational relationships, finding your voice and learning to speak out is released next month.

In her lyrical and heartfelt second poetry collection, acclaimed performance poet, Sophia Thakur, takes us on an emotionally charged journey through the past lives of women and considers what it means to be a woman in today’s society. Exploring topics such as identity, race, politics, relationships, mental health and self-love, she weaves together the voices of a grandmother, mother and daughter, and examines how past generations have given us the freedom to speak out.

But nobody told me

And it was blissful to never ask

How hope and helplessness

Throughout history have shared the same dance

Encompassing love, from first crush to break-up, the history that comes before us, and the brave moments that make us, this collection will resonate with all young women as they approach the joys and pain of adulthood and learn to navigate life.

Sophia Thakur won her first poetry award at 18, and since then she has performed at Glastonbury, Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards, International conferences, and given multiple TED talks. She is a youth ambassador for the betterment of young Black girls, and has worled with charities including Cancer Research UK, and with brands such as MTV, Samsung and Nike.

Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give:

“One of the most brilliant and necessary voices. The power of her words will affect generations.”

Sophia also worked with Walker Books in 2017 to create a piece of poetry inspired by The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, called “Poetry for the andem”. Sophia combines words with fashion, sport , music and social responsibility to push the traditional boundaries of poetry. In 2019, she published her first collection of poems, Somebody Give This Heart a Pen, to great critical acclaim.

Publication: 3rd November 2022. Paperback | £7.99, ISBN 9781406397697