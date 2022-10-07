NTA’s The most popular gong winners

National Television Awards next week, new research has revealed the TV presenters with the most awards. The study, undertaken by Ahead of thenext week, new research has revealed the TV presenters with the most awards. The study, undertaken by Slingo looked at the social followings, potential earnings and number of TV awards received by 39 of the top presenters in the UK.

The TV Presenters with the Most Television Awards:

Rank TV Presenter Number of TV Awards Won 1 Ant & Dec 34 2 David Attenborough 26 3 Graham Norton 15 4 Jonathan Ross 7 4 Jamie Oliver 7 4 Alan Carr 7 7 Richard Hammond 6 7 Gordon Ramsay 6 9 Jeremy Clarkson 3 9 Louis Theroux 3 11 Danny Dyer 2 12 Mary Berry 1 12 James May 1 12 Brian Cox 1 12 Stacey Dooley 1 12 Fearne Cotton 1 12 Susanna Reid 1 12 Noel Edmonds 1 12 Susannah Constantine 1

Guinness World Record holders for the most consecutive wins of Best Presenter at the National Television Awards hosted in London, Ant and Dec have the most TV awards out of all UK presenters. The hosts of Britain’s Got Talent, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! hold 34 joint wins for BAFTAs, NTA awards and Royal Television Society awards among many others.

National treasure and three-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, David Attenborough is in second place as one of the UK TV presenters that have won the most television awards. Attenborough has 26 awards, including BAFTAs for Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II.

Eight-time BAFTA winner for his shows The Graham Norton Show and So Graham Norton, the talk show host and television presenter Graham Norton is in third place. Norton has 15 television awards, including those from the NTAs and British Comedy Awards.

The research also looked at the TV presenters with the highest potential income.

The TV Presenters with the Highest Potential Income:

Rank TV Presenter Estimated Net Worth Maximum Instagram Earnings per Post Maximum Instagram Earnings per Reel Potential Income Score/10 1 Gordon Ramsay £162,910,000 £115,006.16 £148,918.24 9.91 2 Jeremy Clarkson £44,430,000 £39,293.77 £51,089.28 8.86 3 David Attenborough £25,917,500 £53,227.21 £69,224.86 8.68 4 Bear Grylls £18,512,500 £41,284.26 £53,669.54 8.33 4 Ant & Dec £29,620,000 £38,482.83 £50,057.17 8.33 6 Jamie Oliver £222,150,000 £7,667.08 £99,524.57 8.25 7 Holly Willoughby £5,924,000 £65,243.88 £84,780.19 7.46 8 Nigella Lawson £14,810,000 £23,296.12 £30,225.98 7.19 9 Phillip Schofield £8,886,000 £26,245.00 £34,133.24 7.02 9 Richard Hammond £33,322,500 £9,436.40 £12,311.56 7.02

Taking the top spot is one of the most well-known chefs in the world, and star of popular TV shows The F Word and Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay is the highest-earning TV presenter in the UK. Ramsay has a staggering estimated net worth of £162.91 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Thanks to Ramsay’s large social media presence and millions of Instagram followers, the chef could also earn up to £115,006 for a sponsored Instagram post and up to £148,918 for uploading a sponsored Instagram reel.

In second place, presenter of Top Gear, Robot Wars and The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson is one of the UK’s most popular and highest-earning TV personalities. Clarkson’s net worth is estimated at £22.42 million and he could earn up to £51,089 for posting a sponsored reel on Instagram.

Best known for presenting the Life documentary collection on the BBC, in third place is David Attenborough. Attenborough has an estimated net worth of £25,917,500, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making him one of the highest-earning TV presenters. Attenborough is estimated to make up to £69,223 per sponsored Instagram reel and up to £53,227 per sponsored Instagram post.