Jools Holland is back for more Later…

Later…with Jools Holland returns with a brand new series and a magical line-up of weekly guests filmed at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in North London.

In the second episode of this new series, which marks 30 years to the day that the show first broadcast on 8th October 1992, Jools welcomes Nigerian global mega-star Burna Boy, who is making his debut on the show with a couple of tracks from his recent sixth album Love Damini, including his summer anthem Last Last.

Returning to the show but for the first time – with just his guitar for company – is Mumford & Sons’ frontman Marcus Mumford, who will be debuting songs from his first solo album, Self-Titled. Jools also chats to Marcus about his first time performing on the show as they delve into the archives to take a look back at the show’s first ever episode from October 1992.

Completing the lineup are debuts from three contrasting artists. The first comes from South London rapper Loyle Carner, who performs a couple of tracks from his forthcoming third album, Hugo, which sees him explore his Guyanese heritage. Plus all female quartet The Big Moon perform Wide Eyes from their second album Here Is Everything, which follows their 2017 Mercury Prize shortlisted debut.

Lastly three-piece PVA whose sound is described as being “made from a formula of acid, disco, blistering synths, the release of the dancefloor and queer-coded sprechgesang post-punk”.

Viewers can watch episode one of Later…with Jools Holland on BBC iPlayer, which featured performances from The 1975, Self Esteem, Victoria Canal and Ural Thomas.

Later… With Jools Holland, BBC Two, 9.40pm