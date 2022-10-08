Telly Today: From a celebration of Penelope Keith to a mole

PENELOPE KEITH: FROM MARGO TO THE MANOR BORN

Channel 5 tonight celebrate the life and times of personality Penelope Keith.

Born in April 1940 Penelope is best known for her TV work as an actress and presenter along with many roles across film, radio and theatre. She’s primarily known for her roles in the sitcoms The Good Life and To the Manor Born. She succeeded Lord Olivier as president of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund after his death in 1989 and was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to the arts and to charity.

Keith joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963 and went on to win the 1976 Olivier Award for Best Comedy Performance for the play Donkeys’ Years. She became a household name in the UK playing Margo Leadbetter in the sitcom The Good Life (1975–78), winning the 1977 BAFTA TV Award for Best Light Entertainment Performance.

In 1978, she won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for The Norman Conquests. She then starred as Audrey fforbes-Hamilton in the sitcom To the Manor Born (1979–81), a show that received audiences of more than 20 million. She went on to star in another six sitcoms, including Executive Stress (1986–88), No Job for a Lady (1990–92) and Next of Kin (1995–97).

Since 2000, she has worked mainly in the theatre, with her roles including Madam Arcati in Blithe Spirit (2004) and Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest (2007).

Channel 5, 8.40pm

THE VOICE

In the sixth instalment of the Blind Auditions, coaches will.i.am Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs continue the hunt for the nation’s next vocal star. Acts are singing for their chance to win a life-changing recording contract.

Hopefuls looking for a shot at stardom will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned this series’ winner, securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD. This series will also see a fresh new addition to the format – The Callbacks – where hopeful contestants that made it through the Blind Auditions will battle it out to earn their place in the Semi-Final.

Emma Willis once more presides over the proceedings.

ITV/STV/UTV at 8pm

THE MOLE

This series is a high-stakes competition format and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end.

Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. New episodes will air weekly for a three-week event.

Now streaming on Netflix