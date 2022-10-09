Channel 4 look at the lifting of the Mary Rose 40 years on

Forty years ago, King Henry VIII’s flagship the Mary Rose was raised from the Solent.

Watched by 60 million people around the globe, it was an historic moment for Britain and the world. Now, with unseen footage from the excavation of the ship and its raising, this Channel 4 Secret History documentary tells the personal stories of the people who were there – from the tensions between the two key teams involved, the archaeologists and the British Army Royal Engineers, to the key role Prince Charles played in the success of the mission.

As the clock ticked and winter storms threatened to destroy the ship forever, this film documents how, despite their disagreements, the two sides worked day and night to bring up the Mary Rose.

Through interviews with the people who were there, and a wealth of archive lost for the last 40 years, Raising the Mary Rose: The Lost Tapes reveals a story never properly told before.

RAISING THE MARY ROSE: THE LOST TAPES

Channel 4, 7pm