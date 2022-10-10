Dermot Kennedy to embark on his biggest UK tour

Dermot Kennedy is heading out on the road next year following the release on Friday of his latest single ‘Innocence and Sadness‘ a song taken from his upcoming second album ‘Sonder‘ out on Nov 4th via Island Records/Interscope.

Dermot’s biggest ever UK tour to date, starting in Glasgow on March 31st 2023 and travelling across the UK before finishing at The O2 Arena in London on April 14th, performing to over 120,000 fans. Tickets go on sale October 14th at 9am BST.. This announcement comes just after Dermot performed to over 70,000 fans as the Friday headline act at Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival, his biggest festival headline slot to date.

‘Innocence & Sadness’, a beautiful piano ballad that’s as quiet and delicate as it is huge and powerful, is a perfect uplifting slice of the upcoming record, hitting you straight in the gut and leaving the listener reeling like only Dermot can. The track is accompanied by a video shot in April 2022 in New York; a perfect, straight-up performance clip this take was actually used as the final version and appears on the album. It was the final song recorded for the record and is completely live.

Dermot Kennedy:

“It’s impossible for me to express how much this song means to me. I wrote this song on the piano in my parents’ house. “Innocence and sadness in the same night” means I cling to my childlike sense of wonder while learning how to face all the challenges of life. All in search of steady rhythm joy. Reliable and true joy.”

Tour Dates

March 31 – OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

April 1 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

April 3 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton

April 4 – International Centre, Bournemouth

April 5 – Pavilions, Plymouth

April 7 – AO Arena, Manchester

April 8 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

April 10 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 11 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 13 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

April 14 – The O2, London