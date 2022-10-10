Connect with us

ATV Today

Gabby’s Dollhouse to air on Tiny Pop

Broadcasting

Gabby’s Dollhouse to air on Tiny Pop

Image: DreamWorks Animation

Gabby’s Dollhouse to air on Tiny Pop

Tiny Pop is free to watch on Freeview 207, Sky 615, Virgin 737 and Freesat 605
Published on

With a little magic and a new surprise every day, Gabby’s Dollhouse is filled with fantastical mini-worlds, irresistible kitty characters, and delightfully quirky adventures! Join Gabby as she unboxes a surprise every episode and shares her excitement with her best stuffed animal pal, Pandy Paws, in brand-new Gabby’s Dollhouse, available on free TV channel Tiny Pop from Monday 17th October 2022!

Welcome to Gabby’s Dollhouse, the pre-school show with a surprise inside! With a little magic and a daily dollhouse delivery, Gabby’s Dollhouse leads viewers from room to room through a fantastical dollhouse with mini-worlds, irresistible kitty characters, and delightfully quirky adventures. It’s the ultimate in dollhouse wish fulfilment… shrinking down and playing inside your own magical dollhouse world!

From 26th to 30th October between 12-6pm, families are also invited to dive into the dollhouse themselves at the Gabby’s Surprise Box experience at Westfield Stratford – an immersive, on-the-ground activation based on the themes, characters and rooms of Gabby’s Dollhouse. Little guests will be able to explore Gabby’s Bedroom, take a magic tunnel through to MerCat’s Bathroom, play in the sound sensory Music Room and get creative in the Craft Room!

Gabby’s Dollhouse begins on Tiny Pop on Monday 17th October and airs every day at 7.30am and 3.30pm.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Broadcasting

Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment

Dermot Kennedy to embark on his biggest UK tour

GB News

John Cleese joins GB News

BBC

Eurovision Song Contest heads to Liverpool

Soapworld

Emmerdale turns back the clock with 70s photoshoot

BBC

Strictly 2022: Richie Anderson is the second celebrity to be eliminated from the competition
Advertisement
To Top