Gabby’s Dollhouse to air on Tiny Pop

With a little magic and a new surprise every day, Gabby’s Dollhouse is filled with fantastical mini-worlds, irresistible kitty characters, and delightfully quirky adventures! Join Gabby as she unboxes a surprise every episode and shares her excitement with her best stuffed animal pal, Pandy Paws, in brand-new Gabby’s Dollhouse, available on free TV channel Tiny Pop from Monday 17th October 2022!

Welcome to Gabby’s Dollhouse, the pre-school show with a surprise inside! With a little magic and a daily dollhouse delivery, Gabby’s Dollhouse leads viewers from room to room through a fantastical dollhouse with mini-worlds, irresistible kitty characters, and delightfully quirky adventures. It’s the ultimate in dollhouse wish fulfilment… shrinking down and playing inside your own magical dollhouse world!

From 26th to 30th October between 12-6pm, families are also invited to dive into the dollhouse themselves at the Gabby’s Surprise Box experience at Westfield Stratford – an immersive, on-the-ground activation based on the themes, characters and rooms of Gabby’s Dollhouse. Little guests will be able to explore Gabby’s Bedroom, take a magic tunnel through to MerCat’s Bathroom, play in the sound sensory Music Room and get creative in the Craft Room!