Pick of the Plots: Monday 10th October

Freddie helps Alfie with an extravagant flower display for Kat but things take a turn for the worse when she finds out where the flowers have come from. Alfie later apologises to her, insisting that their friendship is all that matters to him.

Kat joins him in The Vic for a drink after finding out Phil has called Sharon and not her. However, Kat is left speechless when a young woman enters the pub to remind Alfie he is getting married tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Jay is hurt when Lola pushes back on his idea to tell Lexi about their reunion. He later gifts her a necklace, but as they embrace, she is worried they may be spotted.

Elsewhere, Howie starts his first day as a postman, delivering bills to an anxious Chelsea who feels she can’t ask Denise for help with money. Later, Chelsea catches Amy and Denzel bunking off together but covers for them.

Also, Eve is unimpressed when Stacey arranges a date for her; Vinny meets with Nish’s probation officer and reports back to Ravi, who manipulates him into keeping quiet.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Aaron is bombarded with texts from his angry dad. Summer begs him not to go home, so Billy and Todd volunteer to check up on him and report back that he was drunk and angry.

Later, Aaron is stunned when a police offier reveals his dad is currently in hospital following a house fire. He blames himself for ignoring his messages and leaving him unsupervised.

Meanwhile, Wendy gives Ken tickets to a book launch at the Bistro for his birthday. Mary tells Brian and Tracy that Ken ditched her after receiving a text from Wendy. Clocking Brian’s shiftiness, Tracy’s furious to realise what’s going on.

Elsewhere, as part of a school project on displacement, Max conducts an interview with his new friend, who’s from Iraq.

Later, Max is devastated when he finds out that Daryan is starting at Weatherfield High and accuses him of stealing his place.

Also, Yasmeen meets with Bridget and senses that she and Eliza want to continue seeing Stu. Later, Yasmeen tells Stu that they’re coming round tomorrow but are keeping it from Lucy.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Tracy is thrown to witness Nate and Naomi together in the village. She assures Vanessa that she’s going to tell Nate about her engagement to Ollie.

Later, a charged moment leads to a forbidden encounter between Tracy and Nate. Tracy hears Vanessa approaching.

Meanwhile, Will attempts to play it all down to Harriet. Matters are made worse when after a charged moment, Will scuttles away, which only serves to further convince Harriet of his feelings for her.

Elsewhere, a conversation with Aaron gives Faith an idea.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm