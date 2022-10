REPORTED MISSING

NEW SERIES When Becky discovers that her 18-year-old son Matthew has failed to return home from college on his usual evening bus, she immediately calls the police. This would hardly be out of the ordinary for many young people, but Matthew is autistic, which means that he has never missed the bus before.

While officers from South Yorkshire Police travel to Matthew’s home, checks are made with his college in Barnsley. No one has seen him. At Snig Hill police station in Sheffield, Inspector Danielle Spencer quickly raises the case to high risk after Becky reveals that Matthew suffers from stress-induced seizures.

Concern heightens when a friend of Matthew’s discloses that he was involved in an altercation with another student at college that day.

BBC One, 9pm

THE EMILY ATACK SHOW

Emily Atack hosts a no-holds-barred night of stand-up comedy, celebrity impressions and sketches.

Tonight Crystals, dog yoga and cleanses… This time the ITV2 show is looking at wellness. Emily’s comedy sketches see her getting up to mischief at the clinic, misunderstanding cheat day, and much more.

Plus, impressions of Billie Eilish and Adele, and stand-up about the bizarre world of wellness.

ITV2, 10pm

MAXINE

The drama continues with the second of three episodes.

Based on real events, Maxine revisits the Soham murders through the eyes of school assistant Maxine Carr. In 2002, a community is shaken when two 10-yearold girls go missing in Soham. When Maxine Carr’s boyfriend Ian Huntley admits to the police that he was the last person to see them, she provides him with an alibi. As the investigation escalates, the police and journalist

Brian Farmer begin to unravel the truth.

When Maxine’s alibi comes under scrutiny and the bodies of the two girls are discovered, the couple are arrested on suspicion of murder. As the trial heats up, how far will Maxine go for her boyfriend and how much does she really know?

Following last night’s first instalment this evening’s events see the police investigation intensifies and Maxine becomes increasingly drawn into the media frenzy as Ian helps out with the search.

When Maxine organises for herself and Ian to do a live television interview, she risks her own alibi when someone she met in Grimsby on the night of the girls’ disappearance sees her on TV. Investigative reporter Brian Farmer continues to seek out answers and remains suspicious of Ian’s role in the girls’ disappearance. As the evidence begins to pile up, Ian and Maxine are arrested on suspicion of abduction and murder.

Channel 5, 9pm