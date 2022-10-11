London Kills – the capital’s crime-busting squad are back…

The series begins next week on BBC One as London’s elite murder squad is back for more London Kills as the hit crime drama returns for its gripping third series.

Hot on the heels of its BBC transmission, the show is set to be released on DVD and digital on October 24th, 2022, as London Kills Series Three alongside London Kills Series 1 – 3 Complete Box Set courtesy of Acorn Media International.

Following the success of the first two series, crime TV virtuoso Paul Marquess (The Bill, Crime Stories and Suspects) brings us the latest instalment of the hit show that has become a firm fan favourite.

London’s crack team of detectives – DI David Bradford (Hugo Spear), DC Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick), DS Vivienne Cole (Sharon Small) and DC Billie Fitzgerald (Tori Allen-Martin) – return to our screens to tackle the capital’s multitude of monstrous murders. Set against the backdrop of one of the most electrifying cities in the world, this slick and gritty show sees the savvy, special team face some of their toughest cases yet.

The new series delivers a host of deadly deeds, including the murder of a schoolboy found in a lake, a case that’s too close for comfort for DS Fitzgerald, when she discovers the body of a locksmith who gave evidence against her father’s killer and a dead man found in a suitcase. And things take a devastating turn when DC Brady discovers the body of a young woman who was under police

protection…

Then another victim turns up, a man found dead at the wheel of his van… As the murder team investigate the shocking crimes a pattern emerges – could they all be linked and are they closer to home than they dare to imagine?

Series Three sees the elite squad continue to delve into gruesome metropolitan murders that come with the territory. They’re always up against the clock, but they never underestimate what the capital’s mean streets have in store for them – there’s no better team to investigate London Kills.

This gritty and compelling mystery is packed full of suspense and intrigue and will have viewers on the edge of their seats from the get-go.

Special features on the DVD include Behind the scenes featurette and a picture gallery ‘Edgy… gritty… compelling mystery’

Title: London Kills Series 3 DVD Release Date: 24 October 2022

Cat.No: AV3688 RRP: £22.99

Cert: 12 Running Time: 225 Minutes

It will also be available to download and keep digitally.

Title: London Kills Series 1 – 3 Complete Release Date: 24 October 2022

Cat.No: AV3689 RRP: £54.99

Cert: 15 Running Time: 675 Minutes

