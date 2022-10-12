Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 12th October

As Nish prepares to leave prison, another inmate approaches him with a knife and Vinny gets a call informing him that Nish has been stabbed.

Meanwhile, Eve encourages Suki’s children to support her as she prepares to leave for Mumbai. Ravi overhears Stacey mention that Hope’s birthday party is cancelled and offers to host it at Walford East.

Later, Vinny is shocked to be told that Nish will still be leaving prison today. Eve follows a hurt Suki home where they give into their feelings.

Elsewhere, preparations for Alfie’s ‘wedding’ are in full swing.

Also, Jack offers Chelsea some advice but Denise is irked by their closeness. Amy and Denzel’s friends mock their closeness.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Bridget and Eliza are enjoying brunch with Yasmeen and Stu, but as Eliza asks Stu about life in prison, it becomes too much for Bridget who runs out to the garden. Stu follows Bridget and talks about how angry he was at being in jail for something he didn’t do. He is shocked by what she reveals.

Dee-Dee leaves Alya a voicemail explaining that the DNA results are due tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Maria is unsettled by the disparaging comments under an online article about her rehoming of refugees. She shows David and Shona a troll’s comment that gives away where she works.

Soon, David suspects that Max could be behind the comment as revenge over Daryan. Ignoring Shona’s advice, David confronts Max, who denies it.

Elsewhere, Ken is gobsmacked when Tracy apologises for making a scene on his birthday and offers to cook lunch for Wendy to welcome her into the family. Later, Ken is furious when Tracey dishes up her offering – Deirdre’s speciality, stuffed marrow.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

The Dingles and Faith’s village friends have brought the seaside to Emmerdale. Faith is thrilled. As shh takes everything in, she watches her family revel in the fun.

When Diane arrives, Faith squeals with happiness and Chas and Rodney exchange a glance – a job well done.

Meanwhile, Liv and Vinny discuss the idea of having kids. Liv’s happy when Vinny agrees to start with a dog for now.

Elsewhere, Rhona is surprised to learn about a crush.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm