Frozen Planet II promoted with change to EastEnders credits

To promote the final episode of critically acclaimed series Frozen Planet II, a new take of the iconic EastEnders map will highlight the challenges the planet’s frozen regions are facing due to a warming climate and how rising sea levels could one day affect us much closer to home.

Following the credits, viewers will see the soap’s iconic map of London’s East End transformed to show parts of London under water due to the Thames bursting its banks.

The hypothetical scenario shows what London could look like in the future if the effects of climate change continue and sea levels rise by 2 meters.

The image will then zoom out to capture a satellite image of the Arctic and point to the last episode of Sir David Attenborough’s series, underlining the message that the challenge of melting ice in this frozen region could one day affect us all close to home.

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said:

“Over the course of Frozen Planet II, we have encountered some of the world’s most remarkable animals and discovered some of the challenges they face due to a warming climate. As we get ready for the final episode of the series, I hope this striking image will remind viewers that what happens in the coldest parts of the world directly impacts us here in the UK.”

Episode six of Frozen Planet II – Our Frozen Planet – looks at the effect climate change is having on Earth’s frozen regions as they are undergoing unprecedented changes. It features some of the scientists and people dedicating their lives to documenting these changes understanding their impact, not just on the lives of the animals and people who live there, but on the planet as a whole.

Frozen Planet II’s final episode is on Sunday 16th October, 8pm, BBC One. Viewers can catch up on the series to date via BBC iPlayer