Maya Jama to host ITV2’s Love Island

Returning to South Africa for the first of two series next year, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in the iconic Villa surroundings by the brand-new host.

Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, Paul Mortimer:

“Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family. Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Laura stepped into the hosting duties of Love Island following the sudden and unexpected suicide of Caroline Flack in 2020. Whitmore has hosted three series of the ITV2 reality show however quit earlier this year noting that ‘certain elements’ of the production were proving to be a challenge for her.

Announcing her departure on social media last month Laura said:

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

This year’s series of Love Island was won by Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti. The Turkish actress and Italian business owner, both 27, won fans over with their passionate but fiery relationship that lasted most of the series.

Gemma Owen, the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen, and Luca Bish made it to the final two, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished third.

Maya Jama:

“I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”