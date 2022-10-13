Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 13th October

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 13th October

Kheerat is mortified when he catches Suki and Eve in a passionate embrace, and demands answers about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Vinny panics when there’s a new arrival in the Square.

Elsewhere, Kat tries to fix another of Alfie’s blunders.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Faith prepares for the end.

Later, Cain arrives and on realising what Faith has done, he’s devastated. He tries to keep her comfortable as she drifts closer towards death.

Meanwhile, Chas is blissfully unaware of the tragic events occurring back at home. Al switches her phone to silent and Paddy’s many calls go unanswered.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm

