Radio 2 reveals Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell crowned UK’s biggest debut album of all-time

Steve Wright:

“Bat Out Of Hell reaching Number One as the UK’s biggest debut album of all-time might be a surprise to some, but it is a truly brilliant debut album and one which reached a whole new audience following the sad passing of Meat Loaf earlier this year. You’re in for a treat with the full chart so do tune in for a fantastic nostalgia trip with some of the most brilliant songs you’ll ever hear.”

In The Official All-time Debut Albums Top 20, Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell, released in 1977, is revealed as hitting the top of this prestigious chart – which is based on UK sales and streams combined since records began in 1956. James Blunt’s Back to Bedlam at No. 2 is the biggest ever debut album by a British artist, and Leona Lewis at No. 3 is the biggest debut by a UK female artist with her album, Spirit.

Steve Wright announces the Top 20 countdown in The Official All-time Debut Albums Top 20 on Radio 2 this Saturday (15 October), 1-3pm as the network celebrates National Album Day, which this year takes debut albums as its theme. Steve also presents the countdown from 40 to 21 in The Official All-time Debut Albums Top 40. This can be heard on BBC Sounds.

Laura Busson, Commissioning Executive for Radio 2:

“Radio 2 is proud to support National Album Day by celebrating this year’s theme of debut albums. This chart is a wonderful reminder of the powerful records that launched so many stellar careers and are much-loved by our listeners.”