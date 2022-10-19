Eve Best and Stockard Channing join Suranne Jones in Maryland

Polly Hill, ITV Head of Drama:

“Maryland is a beautifully moving story of two sisters, and it’s hard to believe this is Anne-Marie’s first original drama commission. It’s a story developed by Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie, and it has been wonderful working with them and Monumental, to bring this story to screen. It has a wonderful cast lead by Suranne Jones and Eve Best and we are delighted that Sue Tully is directing. It promises to be a wonderful family drama for ITVX.”

Eve Best and Stockard Channing are among the cast joining Suranne Jones in the new three-part ITVX drama Maryland.

The series focuses on the relationship between two sisters, down-to-earth mother of two Becca (Jones) and disciplined high-flyer Rosaline (Best) who have been driven apart by complex family dynamics. But when the body of an older woman is discovered at sunrise on Laxey Beach in the Isle of Man, it brings devastating news for the sisters.

Becca and Rosaline travel to the Isle of Man to repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, leaving their father Richard (George Costigan) at home in Manchester. Confined on the island, they discover shocking information about their mother and find it impossible to escape the ripple effect of her secrets and lies. Also starring Hugh Quarshie, Dean Lennox Kelly and Andrew Knott while Stockard Channing plays Cathy, their mum’s larger-than-life, spiritual friend on the island.

Alison Owen, executive producer for Monumental:

‘We feel privileged and are thrilled that Suranne has entrusted us with this, her original idea, from which Anne-Marie has crafted a wonderful drama. With these scripts and the support of ITV, we have attracted a dream cast and director, so we’re feeling very lucky at Monumental.’

Maryland will film on location in Ireland for transmission on ITVX in 2023.