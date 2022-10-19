OTD 1976: Rangoli patterns Leicester

ATV Today sent reporter John Swallow to find out more about the tradition of placing Rangoli patterns on the door steps of houses for the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Swallow conducts a series of interviews and vox pops about the practice of decorating doorsteps for the festival, he talks to two Asian women who explain the materials they use which include rice, coconut and food colourings.

The feature also hears from a man who is asked about Leicester City Council’s efforts to encourage the whole community to take part in Diwali.