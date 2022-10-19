Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 19th October

Sam is touched when Jack suggests Ricky spends the day with her but when she struggles to entertain him, Zack steps in.

Jack is stunned when he receives the video of Sam kissing him from a mystery sender and he then discovers he’s been suspended from work.

He goes round to the Foxes to apologise to Denzel but whilst there, Denise receives the video of Sam kissing Jack. Ricky overhears a confrontation between Denise and Sam.

Meanwhile, Jay and Lola tell Martin they’re back together but ask him to stay quiet, unaware Lexi is growing suspicious.

Later, Martin lets slip to Lily about Jay and Lola. Unaware it’s a secret, Lily congratulates them in front of Lexi leaving her furious that they kept it from them and warns them they’ll need to make it up to her.

Elsewhere, Kheerat tells Vinny and Ash why their dad was really in prison. Things are tight at the Taylors and Finley and Felix reveal they’re moving out.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Summer, Asha and Nina help with the clothes stall, but Summer is quiet as she stares at a passing Aaron. Aaron tells Asha that he needs to focus on his dad.

In the café, Chesney is alarmed to find a positive pregnancy test in Gemma’s pocket while she nips to the loo. He is relieved when she tells him it is not hers, but she is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery. First Daisy then Carla come under scrutiny. Paul recognises the jacket as Summer’s and covers his shock. Seeking out Summer, he asks her about the test.

Meanwhile, Walter heads out for lunch, leaving Fern alone in the jewellers. Dressed in Bernie’s clothes, Fern robs the shop blind. As Dev and Bernie head back to Number 5, a police officer approaches and tells Bernie that she’s arresting her on suspicion of theft. Bernie’s stunned.

At the police station, Bernie realises with horror that she has been framed by Fern.

Elsewhere, Audrey gives Sam a pep talk and believes she has got through to him, much to Nick’s relief.

Also, Felicity, the social worker, calls at Number 6 and explains to Stu and Yasmeen that until his conviction has been officially quashed, Eliza must be taken into care.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

A loved character is trapped.

Lydia gets some terrible news.

Meanwhile, Bernice and Diane survey the damage inside The Woolpack.

Elsewhere, reaching the end of a panic attack, Nicola is desperate for Charles to not see her so vulnerable.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm