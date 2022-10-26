Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 26th October

Eve returns home from her break away and Stacey updates her on her argument with Kheerat as well as Nish’s return. Eve is quick to seek Nish out.

Kheerat berates Eve about Suki but Stacey interrupts him.

Later in The Vic, Kheerat is annoyed when he realises Ravi is meeting Stacey for a business meeting. Later, Ravi helps Stacey home with a drunk Eve. He tries to kiss Stacey.

Elsewhere, Dotty tries to apologise to Harvey but he ignores her, and when his wallet goes missing, he believes she is responsible.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Stephen can’t believe his luck with Audrey hands him her phone to sort out for her.

Stephen meets up with Gabrielle and tells her he’s expecting the mortgage broker to call on Audrey’s phone. He needs her to pretend to be Audrey and that way she’ll get her money.

Later, Stephen is shocked by an announcement from Audrey.

Meanwhile, Daniel takes Bertie to Victoria Gardens on the anniversary of Sinead’s death. Later, Beth’s horrified when she overhears Bertie call Daisy ‘mummy’.

Elsewhere, Griff meets up with Toyah, Spider and Peter in the café and invites them to a gig. Toyah and Spider agree to swerve Griff’s gig and spend some time together instead. Spider’s boss implores him to attend the gig and Toyah’s put out to find out that Spider is going after all.

Also, Eileen’s change of demeanour is a cause for concern.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

The clear-up after the storm continues – secrets abound, but can Bob knock Bernice off her perch?

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm