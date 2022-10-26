BBC travel series for Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are leaving the ballroom behind and packing their passports as they head to the sun-kissed island of Sicily in a brand new series, Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily.

Anton Du Beke:

“When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible. What’s not to love? It’s all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous!”

Coming to BBC One in 2023, the three-part entertainment travel series will see Giovanni introducing his beloved home of Sicily to his friend and fellow dancer Anton Du Beke. Giovanni will be Anton’s guide as the pair discover what the sensational Mediterranean island has to offer – exploring everything from breathtaking sights such as Mount Etna and authentic old towns right through to sampling Sicilian cuisine and perhaps even indulging in a tango or two.

With sun, sea, lots of laughs and plenty of surprises in store as well, Anton and Giovanni promise to give viewers a Mediterranean adventure to remember.

Giovanni Pernice:

“To say this has been a dream project is an understatement! Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply Bellissima! We danced, we laughed, and had the time of our lives – with great culture, food and company. I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun! Ciao, x.”