X&Y Records has announced the latest album from Jessie Dipper, ‘Sticky Floors’

Although Jessie’s music is characterised as indie, she takes inspiration from countless genres including rock, pop, and even latin jazz, as evident in ‘Siesta’ a track from her latest album. She is influenced by a vast range of songwriters including; Ed Sheeran, Mumford & Sons, Eloise, Bruno Major, Lizzie McAlpine, Joan Armatrading, Celeste, Jake Issac, Tori Kelly, Lianne La Havas.

She has been surrounded by music from a young age, at school Jessie was encouraged by her Music and English teachers to pursue her musical talent. She would spend countless hours in the practice rooms learning new songs and playing guitar. Her love of English and creative writing at school has led to her unique and poetic lyrics ever-present in her songs.

A woman of many talents, not only has she been busy performing live to NYC audiences, she also ran a half marathon in Staten Island in October. jessie isn’t slowing down during the rest of the year, she will be travelling around the UK in November performing various gigs. Then in December she will be going on tour with Scouting For Girls.

Scouting for Girls Tour Dates

1st Dec- Albert Hall, Manchester, 3rd Dec- O2 Academy, Leeds, 5th Dec- Tramshed, Cardiff and 6th Dec- O2 Academy, Bristol.

The main theme in ‘Sticky Floors’ is coming of age. Jessie says that “it goes through the journey of formation, grief, and falling in love, through the puzzling together the pieces of life stumble into what’s most important in life.” She also broke down the themes in each track;

‘Falling’ and ‘Siesta’ showcase Jessie’s versatility. ‘Falling’ has a time signature and drum pattern reminiscent of the 1950’s, which are heard under a catchy stepwise melody on the guitar and piano. The vocal performance and lead guitar are equally expressive and dynamic. Whereas, ‘Siesta’ includes a chord progression played on an acoustic guitar which has a bossa nova style, complementing the laid-back and restful feelings the lyrics portray. The influence of Latin jazz continues with Spanish lyrics and title.

Jessie Dipper Sticky Floors, is released 4th November.