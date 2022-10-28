Connect with us

On this Day

OTD 1965: Thunderbirds’ writer Donald Robertson

On this Day, October 28th 1965
ATV Today visited Donald Robertson who has been writing for ITC commissioned series Thunderbirds. Reg Harcourt interviews Donald and talks about the scripts for the puppet action series. Reg and Donald discuss the popular children’s show at his caravan outside his home in the suburbs of Birmingham.

Donald mentions how he moved from writing industrial films to television work with his scripts for Thunderbirds and at the time ATV Today visited him he was working on a script for Dr Finlay’s Casebook.

