Pick of the Plots: Friday 28th October

A stressed Fiz tells Tyrone she’s had a call from a journalist. They’re planning to serialise a book about John Stape in the paper. Tyrone reckons Phill’s behind it.

Meanwhile, Audrey and Sam suggest they could see the Northern Lights in Canada and stay in one of his properties to save money, Stephen is thrown into panic. In a bid to scupper Audrey and Sam’s Canadian plans, Stephen convinces Gail that the weather is too harsh for them and they’d be better off in Norway on a cruise and he will book it.

Elsewhere, Daisy prepares to move in with Daniel, and Daniel prepares to move into The Rovers with Daisy. Paul offers Dee Dee Daniel’s old room whilst Glenda has her eye on Daisy’s room at the Rovers.

Daniel and Daisy collide on the street, each carrying their worldly possessions. Daniel reveals that he thought he was moving to the Rovers, whilst Daisy reveals that she thought they were moving into his house. When it dawns on Daniel and Daisy they’ve nowhere to live, Ken offers to put them up at No.1. Tracy’s fuming.

Also, Spider meets up with his boss and tells them he wants out, but his boss won’t hear of it.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Kerry desperately tries to get Chloe to stay. But can she say enough?

It’s a sad day in the village.

The scales fall from someone’s eyes.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm