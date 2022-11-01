Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 1st November

Ravi reveals to Nish and Suki that the police have found Ranveer’s body and it’s being classed as a murder. Suki bumps into Eve and Kheerat and as desperation kicks in, she discloses that Ranveer has been found dead.

Later, Suki later receives a message from the police wanting to speak to her about Ranveer’s murder. The police also get in touch with Ravi as Kheerat and Nish listen in.

In The Vic, tensions run high as Nina makes it clear to Ravi that she won’t be the one who goes down for this.

Meanwhile, Jean is upset about Harvey’s developing love life while Kat is angry with Alfie for letting the kids bunk off school, and refuses to let him have them over the weekend. After thanking him for making Halloween memorable, Linda comes up with a plan to help Alfie

Elsewhere, Ben realises how much Jay is struggling when he witnesses an altercation between him and Ravi. Ben, Mitch, and Harvey step in to help Jay at the funeral parlour so he can be with Lola.

Jay tries to remain strong for Lola when he visits, but she sees through him and they share a loving moment before she’s taken to surgery.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Kerry and Chloe are shocked to hear the crack of a gunshot ring out. What will they find?

The villagers reel at the news.

Matty and Amy search for answers.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm