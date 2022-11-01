Luke Casey, star of The Dales Diary, dies aged 80

The reporter and presenter had worked for BBC One and Tyne Tees Television including national exposure on Nationwide in the 1970s.

Luke Casey, best known in the north of England for his documentary series The Dales Diary, has died aged 80. Born on January 9th 1942 in Ballina, County Mayo on the West Coast of Ireland the Casey family relocated to the North East of England when Luke was 14 and two years later he made his first steps into the world of journalism when he joined regional nightly newspaper The Northern Echo in Darlington and while later working in their Stockton office he would meet his future wife, Mavis, who he married in 1959.

His junior reporter role at the newspaper saw Luke make the switch to television when BBC One North launched a new magazine programme for the North East and Cumbria with Look North, fronted by Mike Neville. With the BBC Luke reported on a wide range of topics, but was often in the countryside reporting on rural affairs, something that would later become synonymous with his name.

In the late 1960s, the BBC went Nationwide, with a new national programme that brought regional faces to the network while continuing to report for Look North locally, Luke was also seen nationally with features for the London based news-show. During this time he was the first person to record a television interview with the man behind the James Herriott books, Alf Wight and in 1979 he fronted Casey’s Ireland for BBC One which saw him return to his roots and showcase the people, places and legends of Ireland.

In the mid-1980s he was lured over to ITV station Tyne Tees Television, reporting for the news show Northern Life as well as the regional affairs series Northern Eye. One documentary in the series saw Casey win an RTS Award for the best documentary in 1987. Crying in the Dark was an investigation into the Cleveland child abuse crisis. During the 1990s Luke continued to be a regular presence on the local news shows of ITV in the Tyne Tees region including Tyne Tees Today, Tyne Tees Weekend and North East Tonight.

In 1992 he fronted his most famous series in the North, the show screened not only on Tyne Tees but a number of other stations including Border TV and Yorkshire Television, The Dales Diary. It proved such a success with viewers several VHS and DVDs of episodes were released. In 2007 a poll by The Royal Television Society saw it named ‘Best Television Programme’ in the North East and Cumbria. The series ended the same year.

ITV Tyne Tees announced yesterday the stalwart of the station had passed away surrounded by his wife, two sons, Adam and Daniel and three daughters, Fiona, Siobhan and Nuala. They noted that ‘recent years were difficult for the veteran broadcaster as he battled Lewy Body dementia.’

His family said: “For such a wonderful storyteller to be robbed of his beloved words was incredibly cruel. Although we are heartbroken, we are immensely proud of our lovely gentle father and husband.”

Paying tribute on social media, Northern Life, Tyne Tees Today and North East Tonight host Pam Royle said:

“So very sad to hear of the passing of a dear friend and legendary broadcaster Luke Casey. Those of us who had the privilege of working with him witnessed a masterclass everyday. Thoughts are with his wife Mavis and all Luke’s family“