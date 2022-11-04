Another ‘royal Christmas’ with ITV

The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service on Thursday 15th December to recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.

Spearheaded by The Princess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none.

Attended by Members of the Royal Family, this year’s service will also pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the UK in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them.

The carol service will see Westminster Abbey filled with festive decorations, providing a beautiful Christmas backdrop from which the world-renowned Abbey Choir will perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside a number of captivating musical performances and poignant readings delivered by a range of special guests.

Filmed for broadcast, the service has been developed and delivered in partnership with Westminster Abbey and BBC Studios Events Productions, and will air as part of a special programme on ITV on Christmas Eve.;

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning:

“It is a real honour to be the broadcast partner for the Royal Carols again this year. Viewers are in for a very special festive treat.”

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve on ITV and ITVX.