OTD 1968: Crocheted Fashion

ATV Today brought footage of the latest women’s fashions in crocheted materials modelled at locations in Birmingham.

Shots of a female model wearing a mini-dress inside a hotel. She enters the lift and when she emerges she is wearing a different outfit (also a mini-dress). She has a drink at the hotel bar. Next, we see a different model on a rooftop wearing a crochet mini-dress with the Rotunda in the background. A third model wearing a crocheted cat suit climbs a spiral staircase. We then see the women wearing mini dresses by a lake and finally a crocheted wedding dress in front of a church.