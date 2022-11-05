Lifestyle
Olivia Bowen Shows off ‘Killer Curves’ in black lingerie
Earlier this week Olivia Bowen showcased her stunning real body in her latest lingerie post to her 3.1M followers wearing Boux Avenue. Always one for body positivity, Olivia showcased her incredible figure wearing the stunning new Jessica plunge set and leg harness from Boux Avenue’s Bouxtique collection, and fans were quick to praise Olivia on the post.
This matching set has been designed to draw attention for all the right reasons, bringing the sexy back into lingerie.
A classic black style with a twist sure to heat up a cold November day, thanks to the decorative lace and diamante detailing on the double center strap to add a bit of sparkle to the night. We can imagine everyone feeling sexy and empowered in Jessica, just like our girl Olivia. The plunge bra is available in 30-38 band size, cups B-G, with matching thongs, briefs and leg harness available in sizes 6-18.
“This whole set is just givingggg 🙌🏼😍💫@bouxavenue my forever go to for lingerie, PJ’s, comfies…AD” – Olivia Bowen commenting on social media