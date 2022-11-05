BBC Two look back at The Hacienda ‘The Club That Shook Britain’

This unique documentary tells the incredible story of a revolution which rose up from within the walls and dancefloor of a former warehouse in central Manchester – The Hacienda.

The legendary club and music venue unleashed the acid house and rave scene and was at the forefront of youth culture in the 80s and early 90s. Formerly a yacht warehouse, The Hacienda was founded by Factory Records and the band New Order, and opened to the public in 1982.

Timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary year of the opening of this iconic club, the documentary charts the Hacienda’s cultural legacy, which is still as strong as ever. It combines rare and unseen archive footage with first-hand and insightful testimony from those who were involved during the Hacienda’s heyday.

The documentary features interviews with some of the key players in the club’s history, from Peter Hook and Stephen Morris (Joy Division/New Order), to famous club regulars such as Noel Gallagher and Shaun Ryder.

They share stories alongside those who ran it at its height, including former Hacienda manager and licensee Ang Matthews, and ordinary people whose lives were changed forever by the club. The film also reveals the radical origins of the Hacienda, the music and the madcap stories behind it, building up to the story of acid house.

The Hacienda: The Club That Shook Britain airs tonight (Saturday 5 November) at 10.15pm on BBC Two.