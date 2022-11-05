Danny Dyer feels the Heat with Channel 5

Heat is the second drama collaboration in 2022 for Channel 5 with Network 10 and Fremantle Australia. This four-episode run is described by the broadcaster as ‘a premium action thriller’ which will be filmed in Australia and featuring cockney-geezer Danny Dyer, along with an ensemble of Australian and international actors.

Cameras roll on Heat this month with Dyer, best known for his role as pub landlord Mick Carter on EastEnders. This will be Danny’s first role since he finished filming on the long-running series. He will be joined by Scottish-born actor and presenter, Darren McMullen, Jane Allsop, Pia Miranda, Olympia Valance, Richie Morris and newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden.

The drama unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation. As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.

Danny Dyer:

“Can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia. I’ve always been intrigued about working there. It’s my first gig since my long stint at EastEnders. Really powerful dark script and a strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!!!”

The first drama commission for Channel 5 and Network 10 was Riptide, created by Jason Herbison which will star Jo Joyner in the lead role, it will air in the coming months. Kate Kendall, an Australia Directors’ Guild Award winner, will be directing and Natalie Mandel is on board as producer. As well as Jason, writers include Anthony Ellis and Margaret Wilson, and casting by Thea McLeod.

Heat will be filmed exclusively in Victoria, Australia and has received financial investment from VicScreen. The production will air next year in the UK.