Patsy Kensit joins the cast of EastEnders

Patsy Kensit has joined the cast of EastEnders.

The actress is set to play the long-lost mother of Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) in the BBC One soap, according to The Sun.

After walking out on her daughter when she was just three years old, Emma has had no contact with her ever since.

Filming is expected to begin later this month for her scenes to air around Christmas.

An EastEnders source said:

“Bosses are thrilled they have managed to get Patsy for this role. She’s a great actress and is about to play a part in one of their biggest current storylines.”

The episode on Thursday (November 3) revealed that Lola is terminally ill due to an aggressive brain tumour.

Kensit is no stranger to soap having played the role of Sadie King on Emmerdale for two years between 2004 and 2006. Also, from 2007 to 2010, she played Faye Morton on Holby City.